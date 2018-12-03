‘Teen Mom’ Couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal Baby Name

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have revealed the name of baby number three! In a clip from this week’s upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG, the couple announced that their little girl would be named Tezlee.

The couple, who are also parents to 3-year-old Novalee, shared the big news in a clip from Monday’s episode of the MTV reality series while getting a sonogram done, giving the unconventional name when asked by the technician what the name they were looking at was.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple first announced they were expecting in September, telling Us Weekly, “The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited.”

The couple first announced they were expecting in September, telling Us Weekly, “The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited.”

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she continued. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Lowell’s dark time in 2017 and early 2018 came after experiencing a miscarriage, she revealed last season the reality show, prompting suicidal thoughts that she required treatment in a mental health facility to cope with.

Baltierra had a tough time throughout her stay in rehab, he’s admitted, feeling isolated and like he was parenting Nova on his own. In Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the couple announced they were going to go through a trial separation before the new baby came in order to work on themselves outside of their relationship.

“I was devastated at first, but now that I’ve started my own therapy, I”m more comfortable with the idea,” Lowell told the cameras, adding that since the couple had been together since they were teens, the step made sense. But she still wasn’t happy about it.

“Am I jumping for joy for it? No,” she said, at which point Baltierra added, “You took it kind of hard. The intention is not to bring up your anxiety or make you feel any of your core wounds…”

She chimed in, “But in that moment, it did trigger me; it did bring up wounds. It was scary; it was sad; it was hurtful. Things that I’ve been through, when when people separate and say they want to leave, it seriously feels like somebody died. It’s bringing up the old wounds from the miscarriage, and that’s traumatic.”

Will the couple be able to repair their relationship for baby Tezlee?

Teen Mom OG airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV