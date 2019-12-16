‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shares Cryptic Quote About Healing

Catelynn Lowell is reaching out to other people working to heal from past trauma as the Teen Mom OG star continues to be open about her mental health journey. The MTV personality took to Instagram with a cryptic quote Sunday that had fans telling her to stay strong after a difficult few years in Lowell’s life.

“Sending love to everyone who is trying their best to heal from the things they do not discuss,” the quote Lowell shared reads, to which she added an eye roll emoji and the caption, “Do you feel this? Because I feel this!!! #keeppushingforward #itdoesntlastforever.”

Lowell’s followers made sure to let her know they’re there for her, with one writing, “This too shall pass. #onedayatatime,” and another telling her, “Hang in there!!”

The Teen Mom star has long struggled with depression and anxiety after a difficult childhood, but things escalated in 2017 when she checked into treatment for her mental health after experiencing suicidal thoughts following a devastating miscarriage. (Lowell has since welcomed daughter Vaeda, 9 months, with husband Tyler Baltierra.)

“It was after we struggled with a miscarriage, and I kept waking up with panic attacks, and they were not going away, and it was for, like, two weeks,” Lowell explained on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast in June. “And I think when you keep waking up with panic attacks over and over, it leads me into a depression, and I just remember thinking like, ‘I don’t want to wake up like this anymore,’ and I was just thinking random things like, ‘I’m gonna drive off the road and hit that pole,’ or thinking all these different ways that I could commit suicide.”

She continued, “I was in the house by myself. [Daughter] Nova was at school. Tyler was with our producer, and they were doing like yoga or something, and I was at the house by myself, and I remember [Tyler] had a belt hanging up on one of the hooks in our bedroom, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘I could totally use that belt and wrap it around my neck and just be done with it.’”

It was then Lowell knew she had to tell her husband and people close to her.

“I was just honest with them, and I said, you know, ‘I’m really thinking all these crazy things,’ and, um, I was just like, you know, ‘I think I need to get help before I do something like a) I’ll either regret or, you know, I just need to do something’ because having those crazy thoughts and stuff,” she said.

From her therapy, Lowell learned that it’s “OK to be sad sometimes.”

“It’s OK to be like, ‘Wow, it sucks sometimes,’ and also feel the good too. But you have to feel the sad of it too. You can’t just brush it off. In order to get better, you have to feel whatever you’re feeling,” the MTV star added.

If you or someone you know if struggling with suicidal or self-harming thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 any day or time for confidential help.

