‘Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Says She Wants a Boy After Revealing Pregnancy to Daughter Nova

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are hoping for a baby boy come March, when their third child is due — even if their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, wants a baby sister.

In sneak peek footage from the upcoming season 8 of Teen Mom OG, Lowell surprised Novalee with the news while the two of them were baking cookies.

“Do you know why you’re making pink and blue cupcakes? Why are we having a party tomorrow? Wanna know why?” she asks her daughter.

“Mommy has a baby in her belly. And tomorrow, the party is cause we’re gonna find out if it’s going to be a little girl or a little boy. Would you want a little brother or a little sister?” Lowell asks.

And even though Nova’s sweet reply was “a little sister,” she said she would “love” her new sibling even if it is a brother.

Lowell admitted to Us Weekly that she and Baltierra are pulling for a boy. They’re already parents to daughter Nova; they placed their eldest daughter Carly, now 9, for adoption in 2009.

“I think we both want a boy for sure, but also we have Nova,” she told the magazine. “So it’s like, if we’re just meant to have girls, we’re meant to have girls.”

“With Carly, too, it’s like Tyler just makes girls. The guys make the gender,” she continued.

Lowell admitted to Radar Online that she was nervous when she first learned she was expecting. “At first it was scary and emotional and it just takes you by surprise. I found out at five weeks, so I’ve known for a long time. Once it sunk in, we started getting more and more excited,” she said.

She added that no one apart from family, friends and a few Teen Mom OG cast and crew members knew about the pregnancy.

“[Cast members] Maci [Bookout] and Amber [Portwood] also knew,” she said. “When I told them, they were both super excited for us.”

She and Baltierra may have been keeping the news under wraps during the early stages of the pregnancy because they recently suffered a miscarriage, which was documented on the hit MTV series. Lowell experienced a breakdown following the traumatic event and decided to seek help in a rehabilitation facility after she admitted to having suicidal thoughts.

Baltierra clapped back at online trolls over the weekend who suggested that he and Lowell, both of whom have been open about their battles with depression, are not fit to be parents again.

He retweeted someone who wrote, “If no one with depression had kids the world would start shrinking at an alarming rate. If you are one of the lucky few never to experience it. Give a prayer of thanks and don’t talk about what you do not understand.”

“THIS. RIGHT. HERE….NAILED IT!!!” Baltierra wrote when he shared the tweet.

Teen Mom OG returns for its eighth season premiere Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.