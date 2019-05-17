‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Reveals New ‘Rainbow Baby’ Tattoo

Teen Mom‘s Catelynn Lowell is finally revealing the tattoo honoring “rainbow baby” Vaeda Luma.

Thursday, Lowell took to Instagram for the big reveal of the ink she teased last month, showing off a rainbow-shaded version of her 2-month-old daughter’s footprint accompanied by a script version of her name.

Thanking tattoo artist Lance Kellar for the work, Lowell explained, “We made it a rainbow since she’s our rainbow baby. It’s almost completely healed!”

This isn’t the reality personality’s first tattoo in honor of her three children with husband Tyler Baltierra. She also has the footprint and birth date of 9-year-old daughter Carly, whom the couple gave up for adoption as teens, on her left shoulder, and another tattoo of 4-year-old daughter Novalee’s print on her left foot.

Baltierra also got inked in honor of the couple’s third child, getting a tattoo of Batman hugging a baby, which he said represented “what a blessing it is to be her father & what a privilege it is to always be her protector!”

Lowell and Baltierra have really embraced the term “rainbow baby” as a way to honor the child they lost in a devastating 2017 miscarriage, even adding a multicolor theme to the pregnancy reveal for their third child.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby,” Lowell told Us Weekly in September. “This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited.”

The pregnancy, the couple admitted, was not planned, especially after the trauma of the miscarriage triggered suicidal thoughts in Lowell that led the MTV star to check into a mental heath facility.

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she told the publication. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Photo credit: MTV