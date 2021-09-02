'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell's Husband Tyler Baltierra Shares First Photo With New Baby

✖

Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are now the proud parents of four. They announced the birth of their baby girl Saturday, Aug. 28. Now, Baltierra is showing off their new bundle of joy. E! News was one of the first to share the story.

"There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby's little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs," Tyler captioned an Instagram post of the newborn snuggled on his chest. "I'm head over heels in love!"

Lowell followed with a post of her own, sharing a black-and-white photo of the baby napping. She calls the newborn "Baby R," not revealing her name yet. "Exhausted, but soaking up every second," she captioned the photo. "She's absolutely perfect."

The MTV staples are also parents to Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2. Their first daughter Carly, 11, was placed for adoption at birth. The journey was documented on Lowell and Baltierra's 16 & Pregnant special. Novalee was born ahead of the couple's 2015 wedding.

"Baby R's" birth is a happy moment for the couple as Lowell revealed in December 2020 that she suffered a miscarriage. At the time, Lowell admitted wanting "just one more baby" to make her family feel complete.

"Is that too much to wish for/want? I pray that the Lord will bless us with one more," she wrote. "If not, I am absolutely grateful for the three healthy, beautiful girls that we do have. Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real. You are NOT alone, and I know I'm not either. Shuts [sic] hard sometimes. And that grief/sadness comes in waves and that's OK...I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share...but again, you're not alone."

The pregnancy and birth were documented for the upcoming season of Teen Mom. The newest season premieres on Sept. 7. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.