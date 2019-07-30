‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell ‘Frustrated’ With Divorce Rumors

Catelynn Lowell is getting frustrated with the online drama after her previous trial separation from husband Tyler Baltierra seem to spark divorce rumors at every turn. On Monday’s Teen Mom OG, Lowell found herself fed up with the online chatter after a guys’ trip her husband took with his friends to Arizona had the public wondering if they had called things off for good.

“Tyler and I are in a really good place right now, and one of the things we learned during our separation is that it’s good for our relationship to give each other freedom,” Lowell said. “So Tyler is going to visit some friends for a few days while I have the kids.”

As Baltierra chronicled his trip online, commenters became convinced he was no longer wearing his wedding ring, and that the trip had become an opportunity for him to seek out greener pastures during tough times with his wife.

“I’m so frustrated that everything we do gets so twisted,” she told her husband after seeing the rumors online. It was enough to even make her consider not taking her planned break from baby Vaeda and daughter Nova, 5, during a night out with friends. In the end, Baltierra managed to convince her to take the time for herself, which was especially important being that she had recently decided to stop breastfeeding her youngest.

“People always post the wonderful things about breastfeeding, which is wonderful, the pretty pictures and all that stuff,” Lowell told Baltierra in Monday’s episode, “but they don’t mention that you have your kid stuck to you for 24 hours for an hour at a time … or you’re afraid they’re not getting enough or they want to eat 60 times a day or about the bleeding nipples and the sore nipples.”

“And nursing too, it’s hard for me to even schedule my own therapy because it’s an hour and a half there,” she continued of breastfeeding’s effect on her mental health. “I could take her with me and nurse when I’m there. … [It’s just] feeling like you can’t go anywhere.”

“You’re a great mom,” Baltierra reassured her. “You’re going to do whatever is best for you and the baby, period.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

