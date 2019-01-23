‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Experiences Braxton Hicks Contractions

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell recently announced that she has begun experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions.

Lowell took to Instagram to lament the new phase of her pregnancy, posting a photo that reads “Holy Braxton Hicks” along with three neutral face emojis.

In the caption of the image, Lowell wrote, “Annnddd so they begin!”

Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are currently expecting a new addition to their family, but the couple recently celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter Novalee.

“Can’t believe our little baby is going to be 4 tomorrow!!! As I look back on this past year, I’m reminded how blessed I am regardless of all the hard times we have experienced,” Baltierra wrote in a recent social media post.

“I love my family more than words could express & I’m so happy where we are in life [and] proud of all the work we have done [and] I just love the love we all share in this little family tribe we created [and] I can’t wait to meet the newest little member!” he added.

The couple announced their new baby back in September 2018, telling Us Weekly that is was “it was a huge shock at first.”

“We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” Lowell added. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Notably, in recent weeks the couple has announced that they are taking a break, with Lowell saying in an episode of Teen Mom OG, “Am I jumping for joy for it? No. Things that I’ve been through, when when people separate and say they want to leave, it seriously feels like somebody died. It’s bringing up the old wounds from the miscarriage, and that’s traumatic.”

“I think me and Cate got together super young, and we used each other as survival to drive through this life,” Baltierra added, speaking about the split while appearing on the Teen Mom OG Season 8 reunion. “You just kind of lose who you are as an individual. Who am I if I’m not Catelynn’s husband?”

Around Christmastime, however, the couple seemed to be closer than ever, with Lowell taking to Twitter to praise her partner. “I love you so much [Baltierra] thanks for blessing me with three beautiful girls and choosing me as your wife,” the reality TV star wrote. “I’m truly blessed by you! I love you!“

Teen Mom OG airs at 9 p.m. ET Mondays on MTV.