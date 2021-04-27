'Teen Mom': Briana DeJesus Reveals Concerning Health Issues

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus hinted at health issues last week when it appeared she posted a photo from inside a hospital room. She also tweeted about doctors wanting her to take Benadryl and administering a steroid shot in now-deleted messages. On Saturday, she told fans in an Instagram Story Q&A session that she is "struggling" right now, but did not go into further details.

On Thursday, DeJesus, 26, shared a boomerang post from what looked like the inside of a hospital room, reports Monsters and Critics. She also reportedly tweeted about taking medication, although those tweets no longer appear on her profile. “These ppl want me to take Benadryl 3 times a day…. there’s just no way smh," she wrote in one tweet. In another, she reportedly wrote that they want her to take prednisone. "Cried like a baby after my steroid shot... wtf and why does that s— hurt so bad???" she wrote in another tweet.

DeJesus eventually shed some light on her situation during a chat with fans on Instagram Saturday. One fan asked why she was at the hospital. "Girl, I am struggling [right now]," she wrote. "I'm either having a bad allergic reaction to something or it's issues with my kidney. Doctors are still trying to figure out what's wrong. For now, I'm on steroids, antibiotics, and [an] antihistamine." DeJesus has not shared any further information on the hospital scare.

Earlier this month, DeJesus made headlines for joining OnlyFans. She does not plan to post nude photos on the site, but reportedly made $10,000 in her first week. "Life is crazy. How I just made 10k+ in a week with only fans and no my vagina is not out or t—ies," DeJesus tweeted after joining the site. During Saturday's Q&A session, one fan did ask her if she would ever do an adult film, prompting her to reveal that she was asked once, but turned down the offer. "Not for me," she wrote, reports The Hollywood Gossip.

DeJesus is mom to two daughters, Nova, 9, and Stella, 3. Although she took part in the new season of Teen Mom 2, there are rumors that she might be leaving. She reportedly shared a photo from a producer who appeared to share a goodbye tribute to DeJesus, who first appeared on MTV during the short-lived Teen Mom 3 in 2013.

"The DeJesus family is amazing and I'm so grateful to have met them and to have been their producer," the producer reportedly wrote, next to a photo of DeJesus with her sister and mother at what looked like a party. "Bri is honestly an exceptional mom and Roxanne and Britt care more about the lil ones and each other than life." In the end, the producer wrote, "Being around such a supportive, loving family every day was truly a blessing. Love you guys!!"

DeJesus can be seen in the upcoming Teen Mom 2 season, which debuts on MTV Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Jade Cline, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer are also back. Ashley Jones, who previously starred in Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, was cast as Chelsea Houska's replacement.