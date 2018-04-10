‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Brother Convicted of Murder

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant personality Bariki Smith’s older brother Troy Seales has been convicted of the murder of Deandre Adams.

Radar reported Monday that Seales, 30, had been found guilty by a jury after Adams was shot multiple times while driving his car in Oakland, California on Aug. 25, 2017. He died soon after at the hospital.

Seales was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with an additional two counts of great bodily injury, which he denied, and one count of shooting at inhabited dwelling, which he pleaded not guilty to.

Radar reported that he is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Smith, who appears on the MTV show as Ashley Jones’ baby daddy, expressed his outrage over the verdict on social media.

“I have an older brother named Troy Marshall Seales, who today was cheated out of the rest of his life,” his Instagram post reads. “He has been fighting a murder charge since September of 2017, he has been in trial for this murder charge for the last 2 weeks, he was completely snatched of all opportunity at having a second chance at life, a innocent man should be given the same equal opportunities as everyone else in this world. In this trial literally everything bad has happened from horrible lawyer representation to jurors (who decided whether he was guilty or not), falling asleep in mid trial.”

He continued, “I know my older brother and I know he is an amazing, loving, kind-hearted person no matter what background he has. Yes he doesn’t have the best criminal background and he has done time and openly admitted to his faults, but one thing he has NEVER been is violent, and with MURDER to be something someone actually committed, they would’ve had to be a violent person. TROY SEALES wouldn’t hurt a fly, he would literally give the clothes off of his back if need be.”

His mother, Shenandoah Williams, who has a major storyline on the show because of her feud with Jones, then slammed him on Instagram.

“Bar crying they took his brother,” she wrote. “[You] didn’t even sit [through] his trial or put up one dime for lawyer. [You] just got a storyline minutes after [the] verdict. I lost two sons but my 1st born, we will fix this. I [won’t] stop until justice is served. A sleeping juror cannot decide anyone’s fate.”

