‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood’s Ex Says Miscarriage Was ‘Really Difficult’ on Relationship

Matt Baier is speaking out after it was revealed in a preview for next week’s Teen Mom OG that his ex-fiancée Amber Portwood suffered a miscarriage during their relationship.

“It was a really difficult time for both of us,” Baier told Radar Wednesday. “Even now, it’s difficult to think about.”

Baier added that he would “never violate her trust and reveal anything about the event that she herself doesn’t want revealed.”

“I promised her a long time ago that anything that happened in our private life would stay private until she wanted to discuss it,” he said. “I will always honor that.”

Portwood’s experience with a miscarriage during her time with Baier is just coming up now due to a revelation from baby daddy Gary Shirley’s wife Kristina.

In the preview for Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV show, Kristina told Portwood that despite undergoing tubal ligation, she suffered a miscarriage recently.

“I went to the doctor and they did the ultrasound and found the heartbeat,” Kristina shared in the preview. “They told me there was nothing they could do. If I could’ve chose, I would’ve not [heard the heartbeat].”

It was then that Portwood offered up her own experience.

“I didn’t hear the heartbeat or anything like that,” Portwood said. “I didn’t even go to the hospital actually. I’m so sorry you had to go through that.”

Portwood and Baier split in June 2017 amid accusations that Baier had stolen money from the reality star, but both have moved on in their love lives — Baier with wife Jennifer Conlon and Portwood with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Glennon and Portwood luckily enough welcomed a child together following her miscarriage, with the MTV star giving birth to son James in May.

Prior to giving birth, she opened up about the unplanned pregnancy to Us Weekly.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” the 27-year-old said at the time. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

After the first shock of hearing the news, she told Glennon and “it was nothing but happy thoughts,” adding that the two are “both very happy.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

