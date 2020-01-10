‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Reportedly Dating New Man After Arrest, Andrew Glennon Split

Amber Portwood has a new man in her life! Six months after her split with boyfriend Andrew Glennon on the heels of her domestic battery arrest, the Teen Mom OG star is reportedly dating Dimitri Garcia, a source close to her told Us Weekly Thursday.

“Amber is dating him,” the source revealed, adding that the two met on social media via the MTV show. “Dimitri has only seen her show a few times. He’s not a superfan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show. He thought she was pretty and reached out to her via social media.”

Things are going well between the new couple, but are definitely in their early stages, the insider added. “She’s just getting to know him,” the source said. “They’ve been spending time together at her place. He’s a breath of fresh air.”

Garcia and Portwood already have one thing in common — they’re both parents! While Garcia has posed with his son and daughter on his Instagram, Portwood is mother to 11-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley, and 20-month-old son James, whom she shares with Glennon.

Portwood’s relationship with Glennon definitely didn’t come to a happy ending in July 2019, when she was arrested on felony domestic battery charges for attacking Glennon while he was holding their son. Pleading guilty to one felony charge and agreeing to one year of probation, the MTV star will avoid jail time and have her charges reduced to a misdemeanor if she can finish her probation without getting in trouble.

The reality personality has also been embroiled in a legal battle with Glennon over their son, whom she is currently granted supervised visits. Wednesday, TMZ obtained court documents in which Portwood accused her ex of failing to notify her for three days when James was bitten by a dog and taken to the emergency room as well as failing to provide her the allotted time with her son on Christmas. She is asking her ex be held in contempt of court and forced to pay her legal fees.

Photo credit: David Crotty / Contributor, Getty