‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Raises Concerns About Newcomers Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd

Amber Portwood isn’t sure what to think about her new Teen Mom OG co-stars Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd in a sneak peek Monday’s episode.

On tomorrow night’s episode, @AmberLPortwood is raising concerns to producers about the new additions to #TeenMomOG. pic.twitter.com/4IkpK4DVW9 — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) November 12, 2018

Prior to the cast’s official meet and greet, Portwood made it clear to the MTV production team that she was feeling disrespected after Palin and Floyd were added to the cast without first notifying herself, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout that they would be filling Farrah Abraham’s spot following her exit from the show.

In the clip, Portwood and Lowell meet up in New York City prior to their first meeting with The Challenge alum and daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, but both seem skeptical of the newcomers.

“I have some concerns about it, since MTV never called me personally to tell me they were joining the show,” Portwood says in a voiceover. When they make it to the studio, Portwood is quick to bring up her issues with the way the casting was handled, first to a producer named Sophy and then to Executive Producer Larry Musnik.

The clearly upset reality personality calls introducing all the women to each other prior to their press tour “a courtesy thing,” with Lowell snarking, “They just threw them on our show with us and we don’t know them, so why wouldn’t they just throw us on set together?”

To Musnik, Portwood explains, “Before we meet these girls, I think we deserve, since we didn’t get our phone call, we don’t want another Farrah [expletive] thing, you know? Departing herself from us and not being together with us.”

“This show to us is like family, especially with the girls, so we don’t want it to feel separated,” she adds.

Telling the two mothers that they would of course be having the new cast all come together that day, Musnik defended the production decision, saying, “We have been through — you guys and obviously all of us together — we have been through this consistently for almost a decade, 10 years, right?”



Portwood fires back, “And there’s been a lot of things that happened on this show from my f—ing life that I’ve let you guys watch that has been really personal, so I need that respect back. We would really like some f—ing respect.”

The scene is definitely a tense behind-the-scenes moment for Teen Mom OG fans, but it’s clear that the cast has all worked things out since then, with Portwood replying to the clip on Twitter Monday, “Umm after 10 years I damn sure think me [Bookout] and [Lowell] should have at least gotten a phone call! Thank god we all got along though with both Cheyenne and Bristol so we were ok in the end. #sendinglove.”

Umm after 10 years I damn sure think me @MaciBookout and @CatelynnLowell should have at least gotten a phone call! Thank god we all got along though with both Cheyenne and Bristol so we were ok in the end. #sendinglove 💕 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) November 12, 2018

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

