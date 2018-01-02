Amber Portwood Drops Shocking Suicide Bombshell on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Amber Portwood’s breakup with ex Matt Baier was a lot more serious than it first seemed.

The Teen Mom OG cast member opened up about the aftermath of her split with Baier in Monday’s episode of the MTV show, revealing that her former fiancé had allegedly threatened to kill himself after their break-up.

Portwood opened up about the traumatic experience to her ex, Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Leah.

When Shirley asked if she has heard from Baier, she revealed he has threatened to commit suicide.

“He keeps begging me everyday,” she said. “He’s going to kill himself. He’ll send me pictures of pills. I’m not going back to him.”

Portwood kicked Baier out after he admitted to relapsing on drugs, calling him a “pathological liar” in a December episode of the reality show.

She also accused her ex of stealing $120,000 from her over the course of their relationship, but told an MTV producer that she was unlikely to go after him in court due to the cost of a lawyer.

“He told me that we could separate our bank accounts if it makes me feel good,” Portwood said. “Within the last three years we’ve been together, tallying everything up, it’s been $120,000 that I have no clue where it’s went. We’re not engaged and I feel like he’s a pathological liar.”

“And I just realized he’s sending his daughter money that’s not even his money!” she continued.

Portwood is now expecting another child, a son, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who made his MTV debut on Monday’s episode when he came down to visit her after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, where he worked in production.

“There’s a person that I’ve been talking to a little bit. We met … in a weird way, I guess,” Portwood told an MTV producer. “He’s coming out for a few days just to hang out and get to know each other.”

“When I did Boot Camp with Matt, he ran the lights or whatever … he was pretty much saying he related to my story. He wasn’t trying to f— with me. He sounded very sweet,” she added. “I want to meet him first off-camera, away from everybody so I can get a feel for him, and kind of see if it’s anything I want to pursue. You never know, we might not ever have anything in common and just be like, ‘Okay, it was a good ride for a couple of days.’ “

Baier, meanwhile, tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding to Jennifer Conlon in November, according to E! News.

Photo credit: MTV