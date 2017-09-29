Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Was Reportedly Arrested

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, has reportedly had multiple run-ins with the law. In recent years, Glennon was arrested for possession of a firearm and deadly weapon by a felon in addition to a pair of restraining orders.

Court documents from the Superior Court of California for Los Angeles County, which were obtained by Radar Online, show that Glennon was charged back in July of 2010 with two counts of “unlawfully owning, possessing, purchasing, receiving, and having custody and control of a firearm, to wit, handgun.”

Another charge that Glennon faced was possession of a rifle by a felon.

“Possession of a deadly weapon was committed by Andrew Glennon, who did unlawfully manufacture, cause to be manufactured, impose into the State of California, keep for sale, offer and expose for sale, and give lend, and possess an instrument and weapon of the kind commonly known as a billy,” the court papers continued.

Glennon was arrested by the Malibu Patrol and was held on $170,000 bail. He faced five different counts but the charges were all dismissed.

Besides his arrests, Glennon has been hit two restraining orders in the past. In October 2013, Glennon’s girlfriend of three years filed the protective order.

“In May, he showed up uninvited and after I asked him to leave he secretly let the air out of my tire till it was flat,” the former girlfriend reportedly wrote in the court docs. “On my birthday, [he] showed up at my work under a false name delivering flowers. Security at my work turned him away.”

The woman also claimed he “threw rocks at my window and smiled and laughed when he saw me look.”

The restraining order request was granted by a judge. It expired on October 30, 2016.

Glennon spoke out saying that there was more to the report than what his girlfriend at the time claimed in the court documents.

“These are out of context and there is so much more to these accusations,” he told Radar.

In April 2015, Glennon was hit by another restraining order from a girlfriend that he dated for two months.

“Since breaking up with him, I have received hundreds of emails, phone calls, text messages and Facebook messages from him harassing me,” the ex-girlfriend reportedly wrote in the court documents. “He has shown up at my work, home and the bus stops I take to and from work as well.”

The restraining order was granted on May 14, 2015. However, it was dissolved with the case being dismissed on June 4, 2015.

“I have three sisters and would never consider stalking nor harassing any woman. In hindsight, I should have contested the first one (didn’t know about the second),” Glennon said.

Glennon says that the restraining orders “jeopardized” his relationship with Portwood, but it was not apparently was not a big enough issue to cause their split.