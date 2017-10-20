‘Teen Mom OG’ Personality Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Arrested for DUI

Since hooking up with new beau Andrew Glennon, Teen Mom OG cast member Amber Portwood has seemed incredibly happy. But that happiness does come with an arrest record, newly discovered documents suggest.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Glennon was arrested on March 3, 2014 after he “willfully and unlawfully” chose to drive a vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: 5 Things to Know About Amber Portman’s New Boyfriend

Glennon, whose BAC was recorded at 0.09 at the time of arrest, was charged with “driving a vehicle with 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood.”

He was ordered to serve 96 hours in a Los Angeles County jail, to pay the courts $2,120 in fines and fees and to attend 20 Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Portwood originally met the 33-year-old lighting technician when she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex Matt Baier. Soon after the couple broke up, she and Glennon were spotted smooching in Indianapolis.

The two were soon publicly confirming their relationship, attending the MTV Video Music Awards as a couple in August. Soon after, the pair relaxed together on a romantic vacation in Hawaii, of which they posted many photos on Instagram.

Lol yeah….😊💋 A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

Portwood hasn’t commented on Glennon’s record yet, but will be appearing in the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, which doesn’t have a premier date as of right now.