‘Teen Mom’ Alum Mackenzie McKee Reveals Mom’s Brain and Lung Cancer Has Spread

Teen Mom alum Mackenzie McKee shared a heartbreaking update on her mother’s cancer battle, revealing that Angie Douthit’s stage four lung and brain cancer has spread.

McKee, 24, shared an Instagram post from Douthit, asking fans to “please pray for my mom and this family.”

“Brad and I received the results from my scans,” Douthit wrote in the caption of a photo of her and her husband sitting with their heads together. “It’s not what we had hoped for. I wish I could say that I’m in remission, or that the cancer has vanished. But instead, this is what we were told. Basically, the cancer has gone wild.”

“I have new tumors in my brain, and the old ones are growing. The tumors in both my lungs are progressing and growing again. I have three tumors in my liver. It’s in my lymph nodes. And low and behold, it’s in my bones, my breast bone and both of my femurs,” she continued. “Yes, we were shocked too. I knew things were strange because I have to take headache medicine, Excedrin and Aleve, twice a day to stop the headaches and body pain I’ve been having. But I wouldn’t have ever guessed this. Apparently immunotherapy was not for me.”

She wrote that after receiving the news, “we drove home almost in silence thanking God that I was still alive.”

“We aren’t sure what my next medical step will be. I think a biopsy of my liver, then possibly more radiation, and more chemo. I’ll do whatever God leads me to do,” she wrote, adding that she appreciates prayers from fans and her Instagram followers. “God is not through with me yet!”

Douthit was diagnosed with stage four brain and lung cancer in January 2018; at the time, McKee shared the news with her fans via Twitter.

“The most amazing woman I know,” she wrote at the time.” She taught me everything I know. She is the only reason I am the woman I am today. I love you, Mom. I’m devastated, I’m angry, I’m shook, I can’t breathe. You are everything.”

In an MTV special, Where Are They Now? Mackenzie McKee, the Teen Mom alum shared her family’s journey in September, revealing that she suffered from “horrible” postpartum depression after having her third child in 2016, and that it caused tension between her and her mother.

“When I was depressed with [Bronco], my mom was [like], ‘You’re a mom. You need to get over it for these kids. And if you’re not going to get over it, I’m gonna take the kids,’” McKee said.

“I wanted her to feel the pain I was feeling and it was like she didn’t care so I just started sending her horrible messages telling her I can’t stand her and I hate her and I wish, just bad things would happen to her,” she said, wiping away tears.

Ultimately, McKee used therapy to help her overcome her depression; she said she never had the chance to apologize for the things she said to her before she was diagnosed with cancer.

Photo credit: Instagram / @mackenziemckee