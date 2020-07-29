Bristol Palin's son was hospitalized for viral meningitis, giving everyone a scare! Tripp, who is 11 years old, was with his dad Levi Johnston in Alaska during his trip the emergency room. Johnston's wife Sunny Johnston shared a picture of Tripp in a hospital bed while holding his dad's hand.

"The bond between these two," Sunny wrote on her Instagram story according to The Sun. She later gave everyone an update by posting, "He was sick for days and was just getting worse, after taking him into the ER and running every test you can think of, he was diagnosed with viral meningitis." She added, "His dad, mom and I and our families have been pushing him along to his recovery. He is doing much better now!"

She concluded her post with, "Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. It was so scary for us all!" One source told the outlet that Tripp is now out of the hospital and will stay with his father in Alaska for the time being. Palin has yet to comment on the situation.

Palin and Johnston went their separate ways in 2010. The former pair share Tripp, while she and ex-husband Dakota Meyer share daughters Sailor, 4, and Atlee, 3. She and Meyer were married for two years, divorced in 2018, and says she felt she had hit "rock bottom" following their split making her feel like a "complete loser." Looking back, the Dancing with the Stars alum told fans, "Sometimes it's hard to not feel like a complete loser with having another scarlet letter plastered to your forehead.. (add that to getting knocked up at 17+two baby daddies... just rackin' those letters up y'all)."

While that may have been a difficult time in her life, she seems to have a new man already. Fans are trying to confirm whether she and Zach Powers are a thing but she is doing her best to keep their potential romance as private as possible. While on a date with Powers, she opened up the doors for fans to ask her questions, and of course several wanted to know if the couple is official or not, but she shied away from answering those. "Lol, surprisingly, there's quite a bit that I'm able to keep pretty private."

Through it all, Palin has managed to keep a positive attitude, despite her relationship challenges and being in the public eye. "In all seriousness though - no matter what life throws your way, know that there is light at the end of every single tunnel, and the sun will always rise. God has a plan over all of our lives, and hitting rock bottom - like a year ago felt for me - is undoubtedly, an opportunity to be rebuilt better than before."