‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Suffers Serious Home Damage After Flooding

Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 showed a stressed Leah Messer dealing with water damage at her West Virginia home.

After staying at boyfriend Jason Jordan‘s house for a weekend, Messer came home to discover that her house had flooded.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The water had been off and then it came back on and I guess there was a leak and it flooded in the house,” she told producer Brendan during the episode. “My entire bedroom floor was completely soaked. I removed the carpet the same day I found it and there had already been little spots of mold on it.”

“I still have a home. We still have belongings.” 🙏 On Monday’s new #TeenMom2, @TM2LeahDawn is recovering from damage in her home. pic.twitter.com/qthYiAS1rz — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 10, 2019

But the water damage wasn’t limited to just flooring. “It damaged my entire furnace, my air ducts, everything,” Messer said. “The new carpet in the basement downstairs, the carpet in the office…”

“When I walked in, it was splashing water,” she said. “It all went through my vents and sub flooring.”

The 26-year-old mom to daughters Aleeah, Aliannah and Adalynn revealed that the water damage was so bad that she and her kids were unable to stay at their home.

“We can’t stay here. There’s no way I can stay here ’til I make sure that everything’s good,” Messer said, revealing that she asked her ex Cory Simms if they could stay with him for the time being “until we can stay here again.”

Messer’s mom, Dawn, agreed that staying with Cory was the right move, especially for his and Messer’s twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah.

“All this dampness is not good for Ali’s breathing, either. So that’s a good thing that she’s getting to go to her dad’s,” Dawn said.

Messer revealed that Addie ended up staying not with her dad (Messer’s ex, Jeremy Calvert), but with her sister.

Later, when she inspected the damage in the basement, she found water in an air duct in the basement ceiling and worried that she’d have to take out all the new carpeting on the basement floor.

“I put this carpet in maybe four months ago. It’s going to cost a pretty penny, but what can you do?” Messer asked rhetorically.

But ultimately, Messer said she was grateful the damage wasn’t worse.

“I’m thankful that … I still have a home, we still have belongings. It’s just a lot of damage,” she said.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.