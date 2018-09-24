‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Attends Wedding of Ex Joe Rivera

No hard feelings here! Teen Mom 2 star Jo Rivera married fiancée Vee Torres on Sunday, with ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry and their 8-year-old son Isaac in attendance.

The newly wedded couple, whom share daughter Vivi together, tied the knot in Bloomfield, New Jersey over the weekend. Vivi and Isaac took part in the ceremony as ring bearers.

Along with Lowry came friend Becky Hayter, whom Lowry thanked on Twitter for “wiping my tears as I bawled.”

Thank you for being my BFF & date to this wedding. And wiping my tears as I bawled 😂😭 @hayter25 pic.twitter.com/snH79O0S6N — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 23, 2018

In photos and videos shared by Lowry and Hayter, the bride and groom entered their reception to Bruno Mars’ “Marry You” and danced to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

Isaac and Vivi also danced to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.”

Rivera and Torres announced their engagement in April 2016. “It’s been a long time coming but I’m so happy to finally [be] engaged to the woman of my dreams. Very excited for our big day,” Rivera wrote on Twitter.

The two welcomed Vivi in October 2015.

High school sweethearts Lowry and Rivera appeared on 16 and Pregnant and split soon after Issac was born in 2010. Lowry told MTV News last year about their close friendship after reconnecting in 2016 when she and ex-husband Javi Marroquin divorced.

“Jo and I hated each others’ guts … we were not good friends [and] we barely coparented,” she told MTV News. “Now we’re best friends — I can tell him anything. I can call him, and we can switch weekends easily or if I need him to grab Isaac from school. We are so good now.”

Monday morning, Lowry had a few words for her Twitter followers who “want me to still be bitter about Jo.”

Y’all really want me to still be bitter about Jo & Vee. We’ve come a long way since we were 18. I couldn’t ask for a better stepmom for isaac. Literally cried tears of happiness for them last night. 💖 that’s fam — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 24, 2018

“Y’all really want me to still be bitter about Jo & Vee. We’ve come a long way since we were 18. I couldn’t ask for a better stepmom for isaac. Literally cried tears of happiness for them last night. that’s fam,” she tweeted.

The picture isn’t quite as rosy with Marroquin, who has some issues with claims Lowry made in her book, A Letter of Love. He even threatened to take legal action after she wrote that she knew she would regret getting married to him.

“I’m really getting sick and tired of reading this s—. Forreal. The only reason she says this is to seek validation from her new relationship and convince herself its ok. I’m getting fed up with this. I didn’t sign anything to use my name. Maybe I should get my attorney too,” Marroquin wrote on Twitter.

I’m really getting sick and tired of reading this sh**. Forreal. The only reason she says this is to seek validation from her new relationship and convince herself its ok. I’m getting fed up with this. I didn’t sign anything to use my name. Maybe I should get my attorney too — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) September 22, 2018

“For someone who claims and tells me to get out of her ‘story’ she sure does continue to write about and talk about me all the time. Podcasts.. books,” he added later.