‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Spends Weekend With Family Amid Recent Controversies

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans returned to Instagram after a social media break on Sunday, sharing photos from a family day at a corn maze and pumpkin patch in North Carolina. Her husband David Eason, who has been accused of abuse, was with the group.

Evans first shared a video of the family being driven through a pumpkin patch with each member of the family in their own little car. Evans carried her daughter with Eason, 1-year-old Ensley, with her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Next, Evans shared a family photo with Eason, along with her sons from previous relationships, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4. Marysaa, Eason’s daughter form a previous relationship, also joined in the photo. “Momma’s tribe,” Evans wrote.

View this post on Instagram Butterflies in our tummies! #PumpkinPatch 🚜💨🤣 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 28, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

Other photos show the boys having fun together. Another shows Ensley learning how to milk a fake cow. “Little Mama got to ‘milk’ a cow today,” she wrote.

The last photo showed Jace swinging on a tire. “Swingin’ around by the cornstalk,” she wrote.

Evans only allowed comments on photos featuring just her children. Therefore, she earned plenty of positive remarks from fans.

“Omigosh this is so precious,” one fan wrote on the photo of Ensley.

“Jace is growing up into such a handsome little man,” a fan wrote on the photo of Jace.

The photos show a family in the middle of much happier times and comes two weeks after TMZ published a 911 call in which Evans claimed Eason “assaulted” her and broke her collarbone. Fans have tried to convince her to leave Eason, but in a YouTube confessional, she claimed she is not being assaulted.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” Evans said in her YouTube confessional. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Evans also said she was doing “so much better” after stepping off from social media.

“My mental health is way more important than people bringing me down like this and making me depressed. Every time I told you guys I was in a domestic violence situation, you would not believe me. And now, that I’m saying that I’m not and I am, you guys are trying to tell me something different,” Evans said in the clip.

Despite the controversy, Eason only seems interesting in courting more criticism. On Saturday, he shared a photo of himself draped in a Confederate battle flag.

“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Don’t argue just get off my page if you don’t agree,” he wrote to fans.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans