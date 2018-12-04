‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Changes Her Relationship Status to ‘Separated’

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has reportedly changed her social media relationship status to “separated.”

According to Radar, the reality TV star made the change on Facebook after she and her husband David Eason stopped following one another on multiple social media sites.

There does not appear to be a timeline for when Eason stopped following Evans, but previous reports indicated that she stopped following him after he posted a video clip of himself setting fire to a brush pile that was located on their property.

“Always make a line of gas like a fuse if lightning a fire with gasoline,” Eason wrote in the post’s caption. “I learned my lesson when I was 13, I poured gas on a fire because I thought it went out. The can went up in flames and melted to my hand, I suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns all up my right arm. Almost failed 8th grade because of that. Do not try this at home.”

The social media unfollowings come just over a month after news outlets published a 911 call in which Evans alleged Eason had assaulted her.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans could be heard saying. “I think I heard my f– collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.” She later claimed in a subsequent interview that she was inebriated during the call and that the couple was ok.

Evans later posted a YouTube video in which she spoke candidly about her relationship, and denied that there was any actual altercation.

“I’ve been wanting to get some things off my chest lately. I’m reporting to you from my closet right now, because I’m trying to hide from the kids while I make this video. I just want to let you guys know that I’m completely fine,” she stated in the video.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” Evans added. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Neither Evans nor Eason appear to have commented publicly on whether or not they plan to divorce.