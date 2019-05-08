‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer Rails Against Jenelle Evans for Tolerating David Eason’s Animal Cruelty After Firing

After MTV announced Jenelle Evans would no longer be appearing on Teen Mom 2 after husband David Eason admitted to shooting and killing their dog, even former co-star Leah Messer is withholding her sympathies.

The network said in a statement to Us Weekly Tuesday, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Retweeting the news to her followers, Messer wrote, “ANYONE that condones/contributes/doesn’t PREVENT or STOP animal cruelty or the murder of an innocent animals life is SICK [and] I REFUSE to be affiliated with!”

She added, “I want to sympathize for my former cast mate but at this point I can’t. ENOUGH is ENOUGH!!!”

In another tweet, the MTV personality continued her rant against Evans, writing, “My heart was broken when I heard what happened to [French Bulldog] Nugget. I’ve been overwhelmed with messages and comments and didn’t know how to address the situation. I could NEVER support or condone animal cruelty!! I just started crying when I came home to my Dog… I just looked at him/Champ and asked myself.. How could someone be so mean spirited!?”

Ending her rant with the “Justice for Nugget” hashtag that took off after news first broke of the dog’s death, Messer added, “I stand with allll of our fans!!!!”

She’s not the only Teen Mom 2 personality to speak out after the firing news, with Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy Houska, taking to Twitter in response to a fan asking him to “party” with the rest of happy fans about the news.

“I certainly think it was far past due, and that [MTV] really drug their a— [in] doing it,” he replied. “But I worry for the kids, and since we’ve been in this for 10 years together, I worry about Jenelle.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Leah Messer