‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Chime in About How Grown-Up Leah Messer’s Kids Are in Halloween Costume Photo

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shared photos from Halloween of her three daughters in their costumes, and some fans were amazed by how old the girls look now. Twins Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope went as Ariana Grande and Beyoncé, while their younger sister was a sassy witch. The first thing fans noticed was how old Grace looked as the “thank u, next” singer.

“Woah that girl looks soooo grown,” one fan commented.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These girls, wow getting too big!!,” another wrote.

“The twins look so much like you ! All getting so big and they are adorable,” someone else replied.

“Your girls are so grown up! Nearly as tall as you now Leah! Beautiful,” another noted.

Some other people thought that Grace looked so grown up that she was actually going as Messer for Halloween. “I thought grace was being you!,” one person wrote, to which another replied, “OMG I thought she was being you too!”

View this post on Instagram 🎃👻🎃👻 A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Nov 3, 2019 at 8:37am PST

Ex-husband Jeremy Calvert didn’t appear to be part of the Halloween festivities, but last month Messer revealed that she’s struggled with the possibility of getting back together with him.

“I was thinking if he came out here we would go by ourselves for a while. Any time we’re around each other, we’re around the kids. I don’t want them to pick up on anything that I’m not certain about yet,” Messer said in an episode of Teen Mom 2 last month. “We’ve been back and forth lately, and I don’t know where we stand. I want to see if the spark is still there.”

“All my kids want me to be with Jeremy, but I don’t want to rush into anything,” she previously told sister Victoria on the show. “Addie is 6, and she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want the fantasy of her wanting us to get back together to affect her — I want her to see us in a good place.”