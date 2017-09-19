‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Leah Messer Searching for a New Man on Dating App

Teen Mom 2 cast member Leah Messer is finally ready to look for love.

The MTV personality revealed on Monday night’s episode that she has joined the dating app Bumble.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I haven’t been on a date since my divorce with Jeremy,” Messer, 25, said in a sneak peek clip. “I made myself a profile on a dating app. I’m going through Bumble!”

Messer’s 7-year-old daughter Aleeah joined in on the fun telling her mom which guy to choose.

“She’s saying yes or no,” Messer said, as her daughter added, “He’s my kind!”

Later in the clip, she admitted that she thinks finding love on the dating app is a little “weird.”

TONIGHT: Is Leah ready to swipe her way into the dating scene again? 💕 Don’t miss a brand NEW #TeenMom2 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/GyGIXpswQ6 — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) September 18, 2017

“It’s been two years,” Messer said. “It makes me anxious because I have kids. I don’t want just anyone coming into my children’s lives.”

Messer has three children: two daughters with ex Corey Simms, Ali and Aleeah, and 4-year-old daughter Adalynn with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

She lost full custody of her daughters with Simms in October 2015 after she was accused of drug abuse. She later regained shared custody in January 2016.

Messer went on a date during the episode, one that she did not particularly enjoy. However, it seems she has recently found a new man, as she posted a photo of flowers earlier this month, writing, “I’m feeling a little special today.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!