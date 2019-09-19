‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Admits She Had Sex With Ex Jeremy Calvert Again

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert just can’t stay away from one another! The Teen Mom 2 stars may have ended their marriage in 2015, but on Tuesday’s episode of the MTV reality show, Messer revealed she and her ex-husband spent the night together at the filming of last season’s reunion special. It left her with very confusing feelings about their relationship, she admitted, which typically consists of co-parenting 6-year-old daughter, Addie.

“Jeremy showed up and we kind of hit it off at the reunion,” Messer admitted while FaceTiming her friend Kylie, who asked. “Did you guys hook up?”

“No,” Messer replied, admitting quickly she was lying.

“We went out to the pub across the street, had a few drinks. And he was like, ‘You’re not going to your hotel tonight.’ And I thought, ‘Am I not going to my hotel room tonight?’ ” Messer explained. “One thing led to another.”

Returning back to her hotel early in the morning, Messer was left with mixed emotions, explaining, “We just had a good time and I’m like, ‘Dang it.’ Now I’m wondering, ‘Is there more?’ “

Later, while on vacation with sister Victoria, Messer revealed she talks to her ex-husband “almost every single day.”

“The weekend opened the door for possibilities,” she added of their reunion hookup.

It’s difficult to dive into something like that with the children’s emotions at play, however.

“All my kids want me to be with Jeremy but I don’t want to rush into anything,” she said. “Addy is 6 and she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want the fantasy of her wanting us to get back together to affect her — I want her to see us in a good place.”

