‘Teen Mom 2’: Lauren Comeau Shares Post About Respecting Women After Rumored Split With Fiance Javi Marroquin

Teen Mom 2‘s Lauren Comeau is dedicated to raising 9-month-old son Eli to “respect women” after she reportedly found his father, Javi Marroquin, in the same room with a naked woman ahead of police being called to their home last weekend. After what appears to be the end of their engagement, Comeau took to Instagram with a telling quote from author Shannon Alder about her priorities.

“To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her son. “Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Comeau (@lauren3elizabeth) on Aug 25, 2019 at 4:07pm PDT

Comeau didn’t allow followers to comment on her post, but it’s clear she has plenty of support, as the photo racked up close to 20,000 likes in just 13 hours.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to report last week that police had been called to the couple’s home, although no one had been arrested or removed from the premises. A source later told Radar Online that it was Marroquin who called the police to remove sister Lidia, who was brought in by friends to “diffuse the situation” after Comeau allegedly caught her husband-to-be in a room with a naked woman.

The Ashley‘s source indicated this wasn’t the first big fight the couple has had, saying, “They fight constantly, but this one was really bad. Something major went down.”

Soon after the possible split made headlines, Marroquin seemed to confirm the news with an Instagram post of a quote reading, “If you ever feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come.’

