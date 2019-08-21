‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Weighs in on Ex Javi Marroquin’s Possible Split With Fiancee Lauren Comeau

Kailyn Lowry is staying out of it when it comes to ex-husband Javi Marroquin‘s suspected split from fiancée Lauren Comeau. After The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported Monday that a fight between Marroquin and Comeau over the weekend prompted the police to respond to their home, the Teen Mom 2 star told Us Weekly she was trying to take the high road on this one.

“Even though I’ve said things in the past, it’s not my place to comment on their relationship or issues,” Lowry said of her ex and the mother of his 9-month-old son, Eli. “I wish him the best whether they’re together or not.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police reportedly responded to a verbal altercation between the pair while they had friends over at their house, but did not arrest anyone or ask anyone to leave.

“They fight constantly, but this one was really bad,” The Ashley‘s source said of the pair. “Something major went down.”

Following the fight, Comeau unfollowed Marroquin on Instagram, deleting photos of the two of them together. Marroquin, meanwhile, posted a somewhat cryptic message on his Instagram Story Monday reading, “If you feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves ever year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come.”

It’s not clear if the two have actually called off their engagement, which started two months ago after the two dated on and off since 2017.

Lowry, along with her Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley, has previously slammed Comeau for profiting off of the Teen Mom platform, despite not being a teenage mother herself.

“I hope she loves the check from the platform we’ve given her,” Lowry said in a June episode of her podcast. “And it is really irritating to seem and, you know, I’ve said it before — like, I just don’t think she needs to be a part of the show, and they cut that completely out of the reunion.”

“It just keeps things stirred up for no reason. You know, it’s like it could just be avoided altogether,” Chrisley agreed, adding of Comeau’s past complaints about appearing on the show, “But don’t act like you don’t like the platform, but then you’re using it. It’s like one or the other. You either like it or you don’t, and if you don’t like it, that’s great, but be completely removed from it. Like, stop trying to build yourself as a blogger on Instagram.”

Photo credit: MTV