‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Throws Shade at MTV for Ignoring Positive Moments

Kailyn Lowry is not happy with the way she’s being portrayed on Teen Mom 2 recently.

The mother-of-three took to Twitter Monday to call out the network for focusing on her co-parenting drama with exes Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez instead of the positive parts of her life.

“Would’ve loved if [MTV} filmed [9-year-old son Isaac’s] projects, him making high honors year after year, family pix (sometimes a nightmare to get one pic), house building stuff, my birthday, etc. but they never find that important enough,” she wrote on social media.

This isn’t the first time Lowry has complained about production showing her in a light she didn’t think was accurate. Just last month, she took to social media in another rant about how her relationship drama appeared to be taking center stage more and more, despite her successful hair care line and podcast.

“Y’all wanna talk about filming and s— cause I’m so mad I could spill some tea,” she began, saying that while she has “struggled”in the past and not always made “good choices,” she’s gotten her life to the point where she has positive things to showcase.

“MTV calls me up to discuss season finale after not filming my house stuff or my surprise party they knew about for a month,” she continued. “Talkin’ bout they want me to do a boudoir shoot as the season finale. Kiss my a—. All the s— I’ve been through and been doing and taking my kids on spring break, building house or party….. trip with [co-star Leah Messer] isn’t good enough for my finale??? I’m only valued for getting f—ing naked??????”

The scenes in which she is shown talking about her relationships with her exes, she added, are all prompted by production.

“I don’t ever sit on my couch [and] talk about my baby dads as much as I do when MTV is asking,” she complained. “I feel like that’s such a smack in the face.”

And while the podcast host said she gets “drama sells,” she felt like “happy stories” and co-stars have “a bigger following and more opportunity.”

“At what point can I stop being portrayed as a bitter baby momma?” she asked.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

