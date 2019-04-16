‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Threatens to Quit After Jenelle Evans, Her Mom Joke About Killing Her

It’s no secret that Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans don’t get along, but things went too far with the Teen Mom 2 co-stars when Jenelle and her mom Barbara talked about killing Lowry in an Instagram Live.

Jenelle’s social media followers were shocked when, during a livestream with her mom and Briana DeJesus’ sister Brittany DeJesus, Barbara joked they should “all get lit, and we’ll go kill Kail.”

At the time, Lowry tweeted, “I heard Barb wants to kill me. … Are drunk words sober thoughts?” when the comment went viral, but things were a lot more serious behind-the-scenes, all of which played out in Monday’s episode of the MTV series.

During the filming of the stream, Jenelle got a frantic call from producer Kristen, who told the mother-daughter duo that their joke completely crossed the line for the network, especially after Jenelle lit a peace offering gift from Lowry on fire.

“You have to tell Kail you were joking,” Kristen told the annoyed trio. “There’s a huge s— storm that you told Kail you wanna kill her. Tell her you were joking, because you are. You don’t want to kill Kail!”

Still on Instagram Live, Jenelle responded, “Just chill the f— out, oh my God. Kail’s probably watching this s— right now.”

She continued, “My mom has not been on Instagram or Facebook or anything for a long time. The old generation, you gotta give them the benefit of the doubt. They don’t know what they’re talking about, they don’t know that this s— will be taken seriously if they say it.”

“It was only a joke. I was being sarcastic and everybody freaks out like I wanna go and kill the girl. Come on, I’ve known the girl for 10 years, that’s like crazy s—. You can’t say anything in the public without people freaking out like I’m gonna go out and kill the girl with a gun,” Barbara also said. “Everything’s cool. I’ve always gotten along with Kail. She has differences between her and Jenelle that doesn’t pertain to me. It was only a joke.”

Regardless, Lowry told the producers she was considering quitting the show after what had gone down.

“I don’t want to be a part of a franchise that allows that kind of behavior,” she said. “I’m not getting on Instagram Live talking about killing anyone. Anytime that I talk about them is in response to something else. At some point, you have to choose to disassociate with people and I don’t want to associate with them or the DeJesuses. I just don’t.”

It clearly didn’t mean much to Jenelle, however. Telling her mom later she thought Lowry was just “envious” of them reconnecting, because “none of her family wants anything to do with her,” Jenelle said she couldn’t believe Lowry would be offended.

