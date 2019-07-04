‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Shoots Down Pregnancy Speculation With Fiery Response

Kailyn Lowry took on a troll in her Twitter replies with a heated response. A commenter, who has now deleted their remark, inquired about a pregnancy rumor and then shamed Lowry for having multiple children with different men. However, Lowry was not going to let the insult go unanswered.

I’m not pregnant again but got damn if I want to get pregnant again I fuckin will. Have a great holiday bby! 🥰💯 https://t.co/xog4kNKUyN — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 3, 2019

Lowry quickly denied the pregnancy accusation, but pointed out that if she wants to have another baby, she has every right to, and online trolls would not stop her. She polished off the reply with a backhanded well wish and sent them running, with the detractor soon deleting the message.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Teen Mom 2 fans loved what Lowry did and cheered her on in the replies to the clapback.

Girl, for real. Some people need to mind their own uterus. 🙄 — Kimberleigh Jordan (@kimbowbim) July 3, 2019

I personally wish you were pregnant I think you’re a fantastic mother and there needs to be more mothers out there like you — Bobbie Kennedy (@BobbieKennedy19) July 3, 2019

Your a good mom!!! That’s all that matters! You are doing what you do for not only your kids but yourself!! — ⭐You are Amazing⭐ (@misshope25) July 3, 2019

Lowry has previously dished on her desires to have more children on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

“I want more kids,” Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley in May 2018. “It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want one more.”

On the subject of the timing, she added, “Two years makes more sense to be best friends. If I had another closer in age with Lux, they could be buddies.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently between seasons, but its sister show, Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.