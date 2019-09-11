‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Part in Ex Javi Marroquin’s Massive Fight With Lauren Comeau

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently spoke out and revealed the part she played in her ex Javi Marroquin‘s massive fight with Lauren Comeau. In a new episode of her Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley podcast, Lowry said she “was called to the scene of the crime” and “later blamed as the problem.”

“I’m not gonna get into all of the details. However, I will say that that was not a mess that I was planning to clean up. It wasn’t my mess. It didn’t involve me, but somehow I got involved in it,” she said. The “mess” that Lowry is referring to is the fight between Marroquin and Comeau that made headlines in August. That major argument resulted in a 911 call and the police showing up at their home.

“I was called eight times in the middle of the night. So I’m thinking somebody died and that was really upsetting. I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know what to do,” Lowry went on to say in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, noting that both the authorities and Marroquin called her.

RadarOnline previously obtained the 911 call that Marroquin placed, in which he told them that he was “trying to get someone out of my house.” The individual in question turned out to be his sister Lidia. There were no arrests made at the scene of the incident.

Later, Marroquin issued an apology to Comeau, expressing regret for his role in the fight, and assuring her that he would be a better partner to her.

“I’m sorry for my mistakes.I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you,” he wrote, in part. “I could say sorry for a million things but I’m sorry will never be enough. I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

He also issued an apology to his two sons, writing on Instagram: “To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man. I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love. I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example,” he wrote. “I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you both are older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”

The new episode of Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley on Wave Podcast Network will be available Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Photo Credit: Getty Images