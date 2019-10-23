‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals New Brunette Hair in Photo

Kailyn Lowry has gone over to the dark side and is looking fabulous! The Teen Mom 2 star debuted her new brunette locks on Instagram Tuesday and had fans swooning over the fall fresh look while simultaneously wondering about her cryptic and inspirational caption. Sharing a photo of her lightly waved chocolate locks on Instagram, Lowry wrote alongside the reveal, “A woman who changes her hair is about to change her life.”

The MTV personality definitely had the support of her co-stars, with Leah Messer commenting alongside heart-eyed emojis, “Yaaaaaas.”

Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley was also loving the change, writing in the comments, “You have gone back to the dark side,” alongside smirking emojis.

It’s unclear what the big change Lowry was mentioning in her caption, but the mother-of-three has been talking frequently as of late about getting married and having more children.

Earlier this week, Lowry responded to a fan who tweeted about having a dream the Teen Mom star was pregnant that were to be “no more babies” until she had “a ring on [her] finger,” having mentioned on the social media platform last month that she was “ready to be a wife & be [with] [her] best friend forever.”

While Lowry confided in Chrisley in a recent Coffee Convos episode that she would rather have never been married than to remarry ex-husband Javi Marroquin, she wasn’t without dreams of another serious relationship in her future.

“I’d given it a lot of thought over the last, probably several weeks,” she said. ‘Like, if I was to get, like, married again, I don’t know that I would go legal with it. I think I would do like a commitment ceremony.”

As for giving birth to another baby, Lowry added she was open to becoming a gestational surrogate for another person or couple looking to add to their family.

“I’ve definitely said that I would do it in the past,” she confessed. “That’s definitely something that I’ve said. But again, it’s like where do you even start? How do you know if it’s the right decision? Like how do I know? How do you know when you’re done having your own children if the option is still there? I think I could be a surrogate. I want to complete my own family first, but I definitely would do it.”

