‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals What Influenced Her to Have a Baby So Young

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry is getting real about how her painful childhood influenced her having her first child while still a teen.

In a clip from this week’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars on WE tv, the 25-year-old MTV cast member says her mom’s problem with substance abuse was a significant factor in her getting pregnant at 16.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She gave birth to her first son, Isaac, with ex Jo Rivera at age 17, but also has a 3-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and a 3-month-old son, Lux, with longtime friend Chris Lopez.

“I was like, maybe 6 [years old] and the cops came for my mom,” she recalls in the clip. “They just took her away. I didn’t understand why. I didn’t know why she was being taken from me. Now I know — addiction can do horrible things to people.”

When asked how her mom’s problems influenced her own parenting, Lowry says it makes her “want to be a better parent.”

“I want to be everything that she was never to me,” she says.

“I don’t like to talk about my mom,” she continues. “I definitely think her not being there influenced me to have a child young.”

Their difficult relationship has also been chronicled on Teen Mom 2.

“She would get drunk and drive with me and stuff, but she didn’t do it because she wanted to hurt me — she did it because she’s sick,” she said in 2014.

“But it’s my mom,” she added. “No matter how many times I say I’m not going to talk to her, I will always go back and give her a chance.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Photo credit: MTV