‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Problem With Ex Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Lauren Comeau in Tense Clip

Kailyn Lowry may have given ex-husband Javi Marroquin‘s new girlfriend the cold shoulder, but the Teen Mom 2 star definitely has her reasons.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s reunion episode, Lowry and Marroquin undergo questioning about their relationship by Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab for the first time since Marroquin welcomed son Eli with Lauren Comeau in November.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s… a lot.” 😬 We’re getting an update on where @KailLowry and Javi currently stand when the #TeenMom2 Reunion continues tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/avq6umDBX8 — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) May 26, 2019

The former married couple’s co-parenting of 5-year-old son Lincoln was seriously strained on camera when Comeau broke the news she was expecting, but Marroquin insisted the pregnancy wasn’t exactly expected.

“It wasn’t planned,” he insisted. “We hung out, we had a good night, and then the next day we talked about possibilities of what could happen. We just kind of said, ‘Let’s see what happens.’”

As Marroquin gushed over the mother of his youngest son, Lowry was notably making a skeptical face that got called out by the reunion hosts.

“You have said he gets women pregnant so they won’t leave,” Dr. Drew told Lowry, trying to get to the core of her reaction.

“I do think that,” she agreed, at which point Marroquin chimed in that he only has two children at this point. Lowry then clapped back that they did get pregnant with a second baby together, which she called a “Band-Aid baby,” but miscarried the child.

“So you’re solving problems in relationships by having a baby?” Dr. Drew asked, to which Lowry admitted, “And it wasn’t gonna make things better.”

Marroquin insisted that wasn’t the case with Comeau, but did say they’ve been going through “a lot,” opening up a gym, welcoming a baby, filming Teen Mom 2, caring for Lincoln and “dealing with Kail.”

The issue, Marroquin revealed, was near the beginning of their relationship, when Lowry looked through his phone and saw her ex’s new love connection calling her a derogatory term, which the MTV star said was used “so many times that it was like … grow up.”

“She was angry,” Marroquin defended of the explicit word use.

Can Marroquin’s new partner and Lowry come together to get along?

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV