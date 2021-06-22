'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Refuses to Be Around This One Co-Star

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has a bone to pick with one of her co-stars. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Lowry said on her podcast recently that there's one co-star whom she does not want to film with. If you're a dedicated Teen Mom fan, it may not come as too much of a surprise to hear that the individual that Lowry was referring to was Briana DeJesus.

Ashley's Reality Roundup pointed out that Lowry and DeJesus have had issues with one another for years. The two have engaged in social media arguments and even engaged in a physical fight during the 2017 reunion. As for where they stand now, Lowry said that she's fine with DeJesus. Although, she also said that she wants to keep her distance from her co-star. She explained that they recently filmed the reunion for this season, during which the production apparently tried to have Lowry and DeJesus both on stage at the same time.

“I will say that, at this last reunion that we filmed, I was feeling pressure to say that I would sit on the couch with Briana," Lowry told her Coffee Convos podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, and their guest, her Teen Mom 2 co-star Ashley Jones. “I don’t have beef with [Briana]. I don’t care; it’s water under the bridge at this point, but I still don’t want to be in [her] presence.” Lowry went on to say that she was serious in saying that she's alright with DeJesus. She simply believes that they need to stay away from one another given their past drama.

“I can wish you the best of luck and genuinely mean that, but still not want to be around you,” the mom-of-four continued. “And that’s a boundary that I’m setting. That’s not something that I would be interested in, but I hope that you guys have a great life." She added, “I hope that y’all are all eating, just not here at my table.” Lowry's comments come shortly after DeJesus opened up about the state of their relationship during an Instagram Live. DeJesus not only touched upon the fact that she previously dated Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, but she also claimed that she reached out to her Teen Mom 2 co-star.

“I messed around with somebody’s ex-husband, I get it, you hate me for that,” she said. “I tried to say sorry, I apologized, we are past that. Me and Kail squashed the beef, like there’s no hard feelings about it. Like we literally let it go. I told that ‘you and me cannot be friends, but we can just be cordial, we have to sit at a couch on a reunion, like we can do that.'" However, DeJesus said that Lowry isn't on board with that kind of sit down, adding, “But Kail doesn’t want to do that. I messed with her ex-husband, whatever, I get it.”