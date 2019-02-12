‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reconnects With Sister Over Baby News

A baby is bringing Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s family back together.

Turns out reconnecting with her sister wasn’t such a bad idea after all—@KailLowry just learned she has a niece or nephew on the way! 👶 #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/xOoSNgnYxG — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 9, 2019

In a clip from Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality show, Lowry meets up with half-sister Mikaila Shelburne after years apart while on a business trip to Texas, only to learn that there’s been some pretty significant developments in her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve got some big news to tell you,” Shelburne tells her sister, who immediately replies, “What? You’re pregnant.”

When Shelburne admits she is 14 weeks along, Lowry is thrilled, asking, “When were you gonna tell me if I didn’t come down here?”

“Oh, I was gonna tell you after I found out the gender,” Shelburne reassures her. “I didn’t want to tell you through text. I feel like that’s lame.”

With their growing family in mind, Lowry asks her sister if she had ever considered seeking out their father for a meeting, having not seen him since she was a little girl. Facing a hard “no” from her pregnant sister, Lowry admits that her one and only meeting with their dad when she was pregnant as a teen was less than ideal.

“He had a lock on his fridge, I don’t think he had a back door and he told me he eats roadkill barbecue,” she says, only half-joking.

But just because her meeting with their dad was pretty bizarre doesn’t mean Lowry wouldn’t be up to support her sister if that was something in which she showed interest.

‘”Maybe you should just try,” Lowry adds. “I mean I would go with you if you were sure that was something you wanted to do. But if you’re not sure, I don’t want to pressure you.”

Shelburne is clearly unsure, responding, “That’s a big thing. … I mean I’ve done so well without him, so like why?”

Not wanting to press the subject Lowry returns to the less confusing baby news, reveling in the fact that she’ll be an aunt for the first time and “give it back when it cries.”

“So even more of a reason to get together, because now the kids will have a cousin,” she says. “[My son] Lux and the baby will only be a year and a half apart.”

After agreeing that they both want to make a concerted effort to be a bigger part of one another’s children’s lives, the two promise to make time for one another and healing their family.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV