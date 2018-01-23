Kailyn Lowry Reveals Last-Minute Decision Against Plastic Surgery

Kailyn Lowry revealed to her Twitter followers on Wednesday that despite heading to Miami in order to get plastic surgery, her decision fell through at the last minute and she did not wind up getting “lipo & a boob job.”

I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

Instead, the Teen Mom 2 cast member announced she’d be spending the money on a nutritionist and go back to hitting the gym.

When i get home I’ll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

Some fans praised Lowry, telling her that she didn’t need surgery in the first place.

You are Gorgeous the way you are! ❤ you don’t need lipo or a boob job! — Melissa McPhan ♥ (@McMahon1997) January 23, 2018

Don’t!! You look so damn good rn! You dont need it at all. Embrace what you got — Mama B (@Tfoxx13) January 23, 2018

good job! you don’t need it girl, your beautiful the way you are ❤️ — Donna Lopez (@BeautifulPinky_) January 23, 2018

Others encouraged her to put in the hard work to attain her fitness goals.

Put in work girl! Nothing feels better then you knowing you did it on your own with NO surgeries! — Daisy Galindo (@dgalindo88) January 23, 2018

Good for you doll! You got this! I totally believe in you 💪🏼 — Crystal Marie (@TheeCMarie) January 23, 2018

Great topic for the podcast! Would love to hear the story behind backing out of the surgeries ☺️ — Tiffani Danielle (@Lovely_Tiffani) January 23, 2018

Others figuratively rolled their eyes at Lowry’s announcement.

What? You went for surgery? NO WAY pic.twitter.com/EwCeNgYuxB — JEN JEN bo BEN🎩 (@UnCoolGrlJEN) January 23, 2018

Soo, all praise Kail because she backed out of plastic surgery……? You’re so thirsty for attention and constant praise. Have some water. 🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/JZb0cHcDBG — Hold my foot, Jo!!! 🎩 (@KailsOldBody) January 23, 2018

Lowry’s Miami trip came weeks after she reportedly split from girlfriend Dominique Potter after a few months of dating.

“She is single,” a source told Radar earlier this month. “Kail decided she didn’t want to be in a relationship, because she’s not over everything that happened with Lux’s dad Chris Lopez.”

The insider added, “She decided she wanted to be alone and focus on her kids.”

Lowry has three children, Isaac Elliot Rivera, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin and a son born in August. She initially named her third son Lux Russell Lopez, but she has reportedly taken steps to change his name while in a custody battle with his father, Chris Lopez.

Potter and Lowry confirmed their relationship in September on an episode of Lowry’s podcast, Coffee & Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Lowry said. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

At the time, she admitted that being a mother of three can sometimes make dating difficult.

“We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby,” Lowry said. “I have never gotten a babysitter and gone on a date.”