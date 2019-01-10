‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry ‘Not Worried’ About Repairing Friendship With Jenelle Evans

After Kailyn Lowry‘s attempt to reach out to co-star Jenelle Evans last month faced a fiery rebuttal, the Teen Mom 2 star isn’t concerned about reconnecting with her former friend, she told Us Weekly‘s “Watch With Us” podcast this week.

Evans, who is known for her controversial actions both on the MTV reality show and off, took her ongoing feud with Lowry to another level in December, lighting a present of Lowry’s new Pothead hair line on fire and sharing a video on social media.

“I would say that was extending an olive branch. What she chose to do with it after I sent it was up to her. I wasn’t gonna be upset,” Lowry explained of her rationale behind sending the gift. “I actually said, too, I’m like, ‘She’s probably gonna use this for target practice or light it on fire.’ But at that point, it was her gift so I wasn’t really upset about it.”

It wasn’t a devastating diss to the Coffee Convos podcast host when she learned what her co-star had done to the gift, but Lowry said it seemed to be the final nail in the coffin of their friendship.

“Me and Jenelle were really close. I don’t think that it will ever get back to that but I don’t really think about her on a day-to-day basis,” Lowry said. “I’m not really worried about becoming friends with her again.”

Following her gift’s explosive rejection, Lowry tweeted that she was uncomfortable attending any Teen Mom 2 reunion filming that Evans and her husband David Eason, who was fired from the MTV show last year after going on a homophobic rant, were also attending. For the mother-of-three, Evans and Eason are separately problematic to her.

“I think there are two separate; they’re both problems alone and they’re also a problem together,”she explained. “I just don’t want to associate myself with either one of them, to be honest.”

Following the line in the sand drawn by Lowry, Evans told Us Weekly of the tweet, “Why did you have to reply to that publicly and talk about us again?”

“I don’t like the person she is, and I think that’s why I can’t get over that and be her friend, because I know who she is, and she’s not who she portrays on Instagram,” she continued. “I would say … You can never really trust her, and it doesn’t seem like she keeps friends for too long anyway.”

Teen Mom 2 premieres Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images, MTV