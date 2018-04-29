Kailyn Lowry Wants to ‘Keep Away’ From Jenelle Evans at ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Kailyn Lowry is going to have a hard time controlling herself at the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion.

There’s been some serious drama between the MTV personality and her castmate Jenelle Evans off-screen prior to the show’s season premiere on May 7, so it’s no surprise that Lowry is not looking forward to coming face-to-face with Evans during the reunion filming.

The mother-of-three even hinted on her podcast Coffee Convos that things might even get violent amid herself, Evans, and Leah Messer.

“We have a reunion next month. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen,” she said on the podcast. “I don’t know if they’re going to have to separate us. I don’t know how Leah and I can sit in the same room as Jenelle. At this point it’s not drama between the cast mates. You’re talking about our children. At that point, Leah and I probably want to throw hands. But it’s not worth it. Just keep her away from us.”

Her co-host Lindsie Chrisley went on to jokingly add that MTV “should probably have the police there in advance.”

But what exactly happened to get these MTV cast members so heated at one another? Fans of the show will recall they’ve had bad blood for quite a while, but their feuding got renewed recently when Evan’s husband, David Eason, slammed Lowry’s bestie Messer for allowing her daughter to wear an “inappropriate” amount of makeup while at a cheerleading competition.

Lowry quickly came to her defense, tweeting, “David, take that energy you have on IG and put it toward something else… like your own kids…”

Messer also clapped back, adding, “Why are you even commenting on my post?” she wrote, reassuring Eason that her ex Corey Simms also approves. “We have 50/50 custody, and he supports whatever Aleeah loves doing.”

Evans then claimed her husband was receiving death threats for his comments. Probably for the best, Eason will not be attending the reunion after getting fired by MTV for making homophobic and transphobic comments.

But Lowry was sure to send him a message nonetheless. “Do not bring someone’s kids into it. I don’t talk about [Jenelle’s] kids, Leah doesn’t talk about her kids. Nobody talks about Jenelle and David’s kids so why are you talking about our kids?” she said. “Leah’s children have nothing to do with David, so David needs to shut the f— up.”

Teen Mom 2 premieres Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / WireImage