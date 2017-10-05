Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Releasing Joint Book Series About Their Relationship

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin are penning tell-all memoirs to share the story about their relationship.

During an interview with Radar Online, Marroquin opened up about their highly anticipated book series, He Said, She Said.

“It’s two separate books,” Marroquin, 24, told Radar. “My book I already wrote and Kailyn’s responding to mine with how she thought it played out. Then we have something for the readers after that. We want to give the people what they want.”

The two books will have the same release date and will touch on the major ups and downs of their relationship, including Marroquin’s cheating accusations that led to their divorce.

“Kail and I decided in order to really give the readers all the answers, we needed to figure out a way to give both of our point of views,” he said. “That’s where He Said, She Said became what it is. Teen Mom is edited so people don’t know all the details of what went down. This is our chance even though we agree to disagree.”

According to the Lowry, who recently gave birth to her third child, writing the memoir has been a therapeutic experience.

“I’m working on one for myself,” she told Radar. “I use writing as therapy when it comes to stuff like that.”

Back in September, Marroquin claimed that Lowry refused to sign off on his tell-all version of the story.

“The book is coming,” he said. “There are things in there I needed Kail’s permission to say. She’s obviously not happy with some of the stuff in there. That’s the delay right now. “As soon as Kail and I can come to an equal compromise, hopefully, we can keep pressing on it.”

The former couple announced their split in May 2016. One of the biggest issues in their relationship was that she reportedly did not want more children, as to where Marroquin did. While this was the major source of speculation as to their breakup, the two will be offering up their side of the story very soon.