'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry's Ex Chris Lopez Admits 'F–ing up' by Not Being Around for Pregnancy

Chris Lopez, the father of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry's son Lux, admitted in a recent Instagram Q&A that he regrets not being around Lowry while she was pregnant with their son. Lopez has been more involved with Lux's life recently, even saying he did not want to see his 2-year-old son on the MTV series. Lowry has two other children, Isaac Rivera and Lincoln Marroquin.

During a recent chat with fans on Lopez's private Instagram page, one fan asked him if he had any regrets about not being "more involved with Lux in the beginning," InTouch Weekly reports.

"In a way, yes. Here's an honoest moment for y'all," Lopez wrote. "I wouldn't say regret but I wish I was there more for his mother while she was pregnant with him... She really carried my son for nine months and I was f–kin' up."

Lopez has taken more responsibility in Lux's life, but he has retained his privacy by having his face blurred on Teen Mom 2.

In an episode last month, Lowry said the two did not agree on including Lux in the series.

"Chris does not want the baby to be filmed, and he's coming to get the baby and will bring the baby back when it's done," Lowry said on the show. "I'm pretty sure it's about people recognizing the baby out in public — it bothers him. I don't know. It's a battle I'm not choosing."

Lowry would not keep Lux out of sight from the cameras while continuing to include Isaac, 9, and Lincoln, 5, on the show. So she came up with a compromise. If Lopez did not know when MTV would be filming Lowry and her family, he could not stop them. If he knew MTV was at her house on a specific day and he asked for him to be excluded from filming, she would follow his wishes.

"I want to show my life with all three of my kids, not just the older two," Lowry explained.

Despite their clashes over including Lux in the show, the former couple appear to be on good terms lately. In August, they reunited for Lux's second birthday party.

Lopez and Lowry got together after her divorce from Javi Marroquin, Lincoln's father, in 2017. There was speculation that Lowry and Lopez got back together over the summer, but Lopez got so frustrated with the situation that she shut it down while appearing in an Instagram Live video on Lopez's account while they visited Hawaii together.

"Listen, let me tell y'all something," Lowry said. "I'm so sick of y'all saying that I pay him to do this...He paid for himself. I didn't know he was coming-out here...I paid for me and my kids and that is it."

Lowry has said she is interested in having a fourth child, but would only welcome another baby into the world if she was married.

"No more babies until there's a ring on my finger," Lowry told a fan on Twitter last weekend.

"I'd given it a lot of thought over the last, probably several weeks," Lowry told Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley during an episode of their podcast. "Like, if I was to get, like, married again, I don't know that I would go legal with it. I think I would do like a commitment ceremony."

Photo credit: Getty Images