‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry ‘Didn’t Feel Anything’ at Ex Javi Marroquin’s Baby News

Kailyn Lowry has moved on completely from ex-husband Javi Marroquin, to the point where she was unmoved when he revealed to her he was expecting a baby with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s Season 9 premiere of Teen Mom 2, Lowry opens up to producer Patrick about how her life has progressed since last season, which pitted her against Marroquin over his relationship with her co-star Briana DeJesus.

“It’s not easy raising three boys on my own, plus dealing with their dads,” Lowry quips about life with sons Isaac, 8, Lincoln, 5, and Lux, 1.

For @KailLowry, things have been going really well between her and Chris. But will Javi’s big news affect their co-parenting relationship? 👀#TeenMom2 returns tomorrow night at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/Ar98mxKFwS — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) January 14, 2019

When asked how she found out that Marroquin, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017, was expecting a baby with his girlfriend of just a few months, Lowry reveals that he broke the news to her in person. (The couple since welcomed son Eli in November).

“He told me that he had to talk to me about something,” she explains, adding that when she heard Comeau was expecting, her initial reaction was, “Alright I knew it. Good luck, I hope everything goes well and talk to you later.”

“I didn’t even feel anything,” she continues to Patrick. “Like still, I’m like, ‘Yay, you’re having a baby! Cool! Good luck!’”

Lincoln is excited to be a big brother once more, she continued, so she’s been making sure to hype him up about it, despite her personal ambivalence.

Things might be over romantically for the reality personality and Marroquin, but the Coffee Convos host revealed she’s been reconnecting with Lux’s dad, Chris Lopez, over the summer.

“Even though Lux’s dad and I have had problems in the past, a lot changed over the summer and we’re pretty good now,” she explains, adding, “We are getting along, and he’s seeing his son.”

Lopez has even been coming into his role as a father financially, she adds. “He’s making his child support payments, he’s just really stepped up more than I could have ever thought and I’m just really proud of him yet, not even just for me and him but for Lux.”

As for their own romantic relationship? “We’re working on it,” Lowry teases, adding when asked about their exclusivity, “As far as I know, he’s not seeing anyone else, and I’m not seeing anyone else.”

Could the two bring their co-parenting relationship to a new level this season?

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

