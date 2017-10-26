‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Denies Plastic Surgery, Credits Makeup for Facial Changes

Kailyn Lowry’s facial beauty is all natural, the Teen Mom 2 cast member insisted to her followers on a brief Instagram live Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was responding to the comments from fans on one of her most recent Instagram pictures, in which she poses with Juelia Kinney of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Got to see my babe tonight! @jueliakinney 🖤 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

Fans accused her of having gotten veneers, cheek fillers and a nose job in the comments.

“How much work have you had done haha,” one wrote.

“Botox for sho,” another chimed in.

“Did you do botox? Your face looks weird,” a third wrote.

But Lowry denied the claims in an Instagram live, saying the differences in her face can be attributed to makeup.

“So guys i went on Instagram today and I’m reading comments on the last picture I posted,” she said.

She continued,”Literally everything in that picture that i posted was makeup, because I still have a snout.” She then playfully pushed her nose up like a pig to show its flexibility.

The mother of two went under the knife in January 2016 for a “mommy makeover” from Dr. Miami, which consisted of a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and liposuction to help her slim her figure after childbirth.

No, I do not have lip fillers. 😑 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Dec 18, 2015 at 10:05pm PST

Since then, she’s tried Botox and lip fillers, she admitted, but swore off the practice altogether after she got botched results with both.

“No more plastic surgery,” Lowry told Radar Online. “I tried Botox, horrible fail for me. I’m done.”

She had also opened up about her decision to get plastic surgery in her 2016 book, Hustle & Heart.

“I knew that being satisfied with my outer appearance would give me the confidence I needed to face the world head on,” she wrote. “For me, the things that I wanted to change about my body were nagging little distractions from the deeper missions I wanted to work on.”