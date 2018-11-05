Kailyn Lowry Says She’s Dating Again

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry said she is no longer single during a questions and answers session on Instagram with fans on Sunday.

One fan asked Lowry, “Are you single?” She simply replied, “Nope.”

Lowry did not give any hints about the identity of the new man she is dating. She did tell fans that aside from her children, she is inspired by “travel & new cultures.” She also said the shows she loves to watch are Homicide Hunter, Dateline and The First 48.

Another fan asked her what her proudest accomplishment was.

“You know what’s really crazy. I thought about this this morning,” Lowry replied. “Aside from my children, I’m really proud of getting my bachelor’s degree, buying a home & writing books. I truly am so thankful.”

Lowry, 26, has three sons, from three different fathers. She is the mother of Isaac, 8, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 4, from her marriage to ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and 14-month-old Lux from her relationship with Chris Lopez.

In Sunday’s Q&A, Lowry said it was not love at first sight with Lopez. “I hated his guys at first,” she wrote.

Lowry and Lopez split before Lux was born in August 2017. However, she told Us Weekly in October she would consider having another child with him.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” Lowry told the magazine. “I kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally, I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

Lowry also admitted to briefly getting back together with Marroquin in July 2018, before he got engaged to Lauren Comeau. However, that reconciliation was short-lived. In August, the two went back-and-forth on Twitter after Lowry accused him of lying at the start of their relationship.

“When i met javi he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who i was… creeped his twitter and sure as s– he had tweeted me a week prior. That was after he got picked to do True life and the girl refused,” Lowry wrote on Aug. 10. That same day, she added, “I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate.”

Marroquin then tweeted and deleted his comeback, later explaining that he wanted to move on. “Because we’re too grown to be going back and fourth. I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media. I’m past that stage of my life,” he wrote.

In September, Marroquin threatened legal action after Lowry wrote about their relationship in her book.

Teen Mom 2 will be back on MTV next year.