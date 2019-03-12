‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Calls Ex Javi Marroquin ‘Nasty’ Over Co-Parenting Issues

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are still struggling to make co-parenting work after the Teen Mom 2 dad welcomed a new baby with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

In a clip from Monday’s all-new episode, Marroquin had to skip the soccer game of his 5-year-old son Lincoln, whom he shares with Lowry, but things went off the rails for the exes when the MTV star revealed he had put Comeau’s name down as Lincoln’s other parent on the soccer forms.

“I had texted Javi and was like, ‘Why would you do that?’ whatever, and his response to me was ‘Don’t miss game days,’” she told friend Lindsay later that day. “So today, he texted me, ‘I won’t be able to make Linc’s soccer game, because I have a town meeting at 6, wish him luck for me,’ and I just ignored him, because I don’t want to go back and forth.”

She added, “The petty in me wanted to text him, ‘You’re a dick, because you literally just told me not to miss game days,’ and that’s why you put Lauren’s contact down. And then he texted me again when I didn’t respond and goes, ‘Hello, did you get that?’ I said, ‘Yeah, copy,’ and he goes, ‘Thanks.’”

Going back and forth like this isn’t conducive for productive parenting of their son, Lowry added, so Marroquin might want to be a little nicer to her.

“You’re gonna have a baby with Lauren, and there’s going to be times where you guys are doing stuff as a family on a day where you wish you had Lincoln and I have him,” she continued to Lindsay. “Does that make sense? And you’re going to want to switch with me, and I’m not going to want switch with you because you’re so nasty. One day we’re getting along and one day we’re not for no reason!”

After the clip was shared on Twitter, Lowry took to social media to defend her response to Comeau being added, telling a fan criticizing her, “If you watched the whole thing you would know I wasn’t upset she was added. However she should have been IN ADDITION to javi & myself. Thank you, next.”

Marroquin then got involved to explained that “no one added her to any form,” and that he had already explained this to Comeau.

Lowry clapped back, “The group text, whatever tf it was. It’s not the deep. I was explaining why I was upset. And I have that right.”

