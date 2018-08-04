Watch ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Stir Drama With Reunion Fight

A new preview of Teen Mom 2 shows Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus reaching a boiling point in their ongoing feud.

The two reality stars have standing grievances against each other, most notably because of comments DeJesus had left on Lowry’s Instagram. In them, she implied that Lowry was the victim of domestic violence, which infuriated the mother of three. In a sneak peek at Monday’s upcoming episode, MTV showed the moment of confrontation between the two young women.

“Why don’t you tell me why you felt so comfortable commenting what you commented on Instagram?” Lowry said to DeJesus in a deadly calm voice. The camera was focused on a closed door, as the two women fought inside with their microphones on.

“This isn’t about Javi anymore, this isn’t about the show,” DeJesus went on. “I want to know why you felt you were comfortable enough to say some s— about my kids and about Chris. You don’t want me talking about your kids, you don’t want me talking about your mom.”

“But you do it anyways!” DeJesus cut in. “Relax!”

The clip seems to jump forward in time a bit, to a point where DeJesus is yelling. The camera pans around the room of cast and crew gathered for the reunion special, all looking bemused and awkward.

“I’m going to do what I want to do. I’m going to say what I want to say, and that’s that,” DeJesus proclaimed. “If you don’t f—ing like it, then that’s it. Why are you acting like that? What the f— is your problem? You’re not going to do s—! You’re not going to do s—! You’re not going to do s—! You’re not going to do s—! B—, b—, stay the f— away!”

By the sound of it, things may have even gotten physical behind closed doors, though fans will have to tune in on Monday to find out for sure. The reunion already promised to be a dramatic showdown in a previous trailer, where Lowry was shouting at DeJesus on stage.

“You want to come f— me up?” she cried. “F— me up to my face!”

However, we can also be fairly certain that things did not get too out of hand, as Lowry tweeted shortly after the clip went up online.

“I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit,” she wrote. “Reeeeeeeeelax.”

Lowry is 26 years old, while DeJesus is 24. Both have a history with Javi Marroquin, but it is over for both of them at this point.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.