Kailyn Lowry Shares Multitasking Breastfeeding Photo With ‘Baby Lo’

At just 25 years old, MTV reality star, Kailyn Lowry is proving she is a solid multitasker now that she's got her hands full with three little boys. Baby Lo 💕 #motherhustler @day1.creations @sweetees_ @b_savy @stackedcollection A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT Lovingly known as "Baby Lo," the "Teen Mom" welcomed the newest addition to her family just two weeks ago, and now indulging in plenty of snuggles with the infant. On Wednesday, Lowry shared two photos through the Instagram slideshow of herself holding Baby Lo on her lap as she sat on the couch of her living room. Gazing down at her son's face, the first image is of the doting mother smiling at her darling, while the other shows the MTV personality holding a black beverage tumbler that reads, "mother hustler" in gold and white text as she breastfeeds him. The images were simply captioned, "Baby Lo" with heart emojis and the hashtag, "mother hustler." Earlier this summer, Lowry revealed in an episode of Teen Mom 2 that she couldn't believe she was pregnant with her third as she was told she couldn't "carry any more children." "I was told I would have to go through fertility treatments and IVF and all kinds of things," she revealed to Jo Rivera. When he asked if she was planning to be with the father of her baby, Chris Lopez, she said "yes," but revealed he was not willing to be a part of the show. However, speaking to Radar Online this week, Lowry might be changing her mind as she shared she hopes Lopez will be part of their son's life.

​ "Every child deserves their dad," Lowry told the news agency. I'm positive he'll be around." She went on to share that Lopez has so far been involved with Baby Lo's arrival, stating he was in the delivery room with Lowry when she gave birth, stayed at the hospital with her and drove Lowry and their newborn home on Aug. 7. "I think he has been as supportive as he can," Lowry said. "He does the best to his ability even though it doesn't necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind." Lowry's newborn is her first child with Lopez. She is also mom to sons Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Though they split up in December 2015, Marroquin and Lowry will be starring on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, as per a report from PEOPLE.

​ Lowry and Marroquin were married for three years and share one child, son Lincoln, 3. Agreeing to joint custody last summer, the two have a few issues, many which have been publicly shared on their MTV reality show. In a recent episode, it was reported that Lowry and Marroquin signed a consensual order of protection limiting communication between the two, stating that they will only be able to text or write regarding plans for Lincoln.

​ The two have had a complicated few months, with Lowry even telling Radar Online that she does not want Marroquin to have a relationship with her newborn son. While she acknowledges his role as a stepfather to her son Issac, 7, whom she shares with Rivera, she doesn't find it necessary for the 24-year-old to be a "father-figure" for her unnamed newborn son's life. ??? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 13, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT "I don't see a reason for him to be involved other than knowing and acknowledging that this is Lincoln's half sibling. That being said, on my end, there is no bad blood. But I don't think there is any reason for him to necessarily be involved," she shared with Radar, adding that he didn't even say "congratulations" to her. But despite Marroquin not being the newborn's biological father, he may actually have legal responsibilities to the child as an attorney specializing in family law in Delaware, Lowry's home state, told Radar that law specifics "the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce."