‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jeremy Calvert Makes NSFW Comment About His and Leah Messer’s Love Life

Jeremy Calvert is done playing coy when it comes to his physical relationship with ex-wife Leah Messer as the former Teen Mom 2 couple toys around with the idea of getting back together. In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality show, Messer’s sister, Victoria, was curious as to where her sister stood with her former flame after the two admitted to hooking up at the reunion filming the previous year.

Leah said there was “no status update” between the two yet, confessing to her sister, “Last night we went out. And we ended up staying the night.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Victoria questioned if the whole arrangement was more of a “hookup,” but Leah was shocked at the implication, answering, “I think we’re just going with whatever the flow is, but he said he might be coming to Hawaii.”

Leah maintained Calvert would be heading on the group vacation because he had never been to the island state before, but Victoria immediately called her out as lying about the real reason he was considering the trip.

When Victoria asked Jeremy the same thing, however, he bluntly answered that he “banged” Leah’s “brains out,” causing everyone to laugh at his bluntness.

But even as he enjoyed getting back to “normal” with his ex-wife and co-parenting with ease, Calvert still wasn’t sure what the future held for the pair.

“I don’t know. We’re still single at this very moment,” he noted, fearing that their 6-year-old daughter Adalynn would remember if things went south for them a second time.

Leah has the same concern, addressing a very “confused” Addy in an earlier episode of this season when asked about her relationship with the young girl’s dad.

“We’re not dating. I am single. Jeremy is single. We’re doing our thing,” she explained. “This is also adult stuff that you shouldn’t be a part of. Just know that I would never lie to you — if something was going on, I would definitely tell you.”

She added to Victoria in an earlier episode, “All my kids want me to be with Jeremy, but I don’t want to rush into anything. Addy is 6, and she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want the fantasy of her wanting us to get back together to affect her — I want her to see us in a good place.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: MTV