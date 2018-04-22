‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Jeremy Calvert Confirms Relationship With New Girlfriend

One of Teen Mom 2‘s cast members just introduced the world to his new “babe”.

Jeremy Calvert has been unlucky with love since his divorce from ex-wife Leah Messer, but he may have finally found someone worth his time.

The MTV personality took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself with new girlfriend Desi Kibler, making their relationship Instagram official with the caption, “Road trips with babe……”

In Touch reports the couple hasn’t been shy about hiding their love for each other and they even got flirty on Twitter. Earlier on Saturday, Kibler tweeted, “Jeremy’s gonna kill me for bringing out new blanket on the deck, I’m cold,” to which he replied saying, “Hahaha no I’m not [sic] a— warm…. just wash it [laugh my a— off] JK JK.” She flirted back, responding “Hahaha okay babe.”

This marks Calvert’s first relationship since he rebounded from Messer with ex-girlfriend Brooke Wehr, with their relationship ending badly after she accused him of cheating on her on social media.

The news of Calvert’s new girlfriend will surely break the hearts of Teen Mom 2 fans hoping for him to get back together with Leah.

Messer fueled fan speculation when she admitted to hooking up with Calvert in February after his breakup during an appearance on co-star Kailyn Lowry’s podcast.

In the episode, the 25-year-old admits she and Calvert have tried to make things work for the sake of daughter Adalynn, even hooking up recently.

“I guess at first maybe I considered [getting back together with Jeremy],” Messer said. “Like, ‘If we are getting along this great, why not try it again for Addie’s sake?’ But at the end of the day, we weren’t happy. We didn’t do well together but we do great as friends.”

Messer has had fans speculating that she’s seeing someone with her cryptic messages on Twitter, writing, “You make me wanna write a song,” accompanied by heart and blushing emojis on Feb. 5.

“Who is this mystery man?” one fan replied, while another pleaded, “Please tell me it’s Jeremy.”

The two had exchanged a few flirty messages on Instagram which further fueled to the theory, but apparently things are still casual between the exes.

“I am single [as f—]!” Messer reportedly says on the podcast. “I just now started getting back out into the dating world.”

Things with her other ex, Corey Simms, aren’t the same.

“Corey and I don’t have that friendship,” Messer said. “It’s like,”We have kids together and there are strict rules, and that’s all we deal with. With Jeremy it’s like “Whatever goes…’”

Things have been getting better with Corey’s wife Miranda, with whom she clashed intensely a couple of years ago.

“Yeah we get along,” Messer said of her ex-husband’s wife. “I don’t really see her very often or communicate with her. Like, we’re in a group text but I really don’t [interact] with her much.”