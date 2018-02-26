Jenelle Evans to Launch New App After Husband’s Firing From ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans is back on Twitter after a social media purge in response to husband David Eason’s firing from Teen Mom 2 over a homophobic rant last week.

The controversial MTV couple almost immediately deleted their Twitter accounts when fans starting calling for their firing after Eason referred to LGBT people as “abominations” on Feb. 19.

A day later, he was fired by the network, which distanced itself from his views despite being in the middle of filming the next season of the reality series.

But Monday, Evans returned to Twitter with a simple message. “Hey Twitter,” she wrote.

Fans were less than enthused to see her back so quickly.

And they were even more prone to mockery when she revealed that she was launching an app of her own.

“Only using this Twitter account for LIVE Tweeting during #TeenMom2,” she captioned a signed photo of herself. “Soon you will be able to connect and talk to me more on the new #JenelleApp #ComingSoon.”

Her replies were soon filled with people mocking the idea that she needed her own app, saying she must think she’s in in the same vein of fame as megastars like Kim Kardashian.

Evans may need another source of income, with reports surfacing after Eason’s firing that she was next on the chopping block.

“The execs at MTV are having a meeting on Wednesday to discuss firing Jenelle,” an alleged insider told Radar last week. “It isn’t looking good for her. They’re definitely leaning towards firing her.”

The source then also weighed in on what the network was likely to do.

“Her world is very soon going to crash down around her,” the source said. “The network has no choice but to take action after such a reckless set of events, or risk losing the entire franchise. She’s in serious hot water.”

